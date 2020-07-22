Suriya's upcoming film Soorarai Pottru with Sudha Kongara to hit the big screen in January 2021?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the film helmed by Sudha Kongara will not release this year. The makers of the film, Soorarai Pottru are reportedly planning to release the film in January next year.

The south star Suriya will be essaying the lead role in the much awaited flick titled Soorarai Pottru is expected to hit the cinemas in January 2021. There is no official word out yet about the release of the Suriya starrer. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the film helmed by Sudha Kongara will not release this year. The makers of the film, Soorarai Pottru are reportedly planning to release in the film in January next year.

The date of the release is still not known. The southern drama, Soorarai Pottru was expected to hit the big screen, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The latest update on the Sudha Kongara directorial states that the film will release in January next year. The film with Suriya in the lead is based on the founder of Air Deccan, GR Gopinath. The southern flick Soorarai Pottru is backed by Suriya and Guneet Monga. The film is an ambitious project for the lead actor. Suriya was seen in the south action thriller called Kaappaan.

The fans are very excited to see Suriya play the lead role in the highly anticipated film Soorarai Pottru. Now, with the latest update on the film, looks like the fans and film audiences will have to wait till January 2021 for the film to hit the big screen.

