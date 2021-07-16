Suriya's Vaadivaasal TITLE POSTER OUT; Gives an insight into the concept of movie

The makers of Suriya’s Vaadivaasal took to social media and released the title poster of the film. It is directed by National award-winning director Vetrimaaran.

The talented actor, Suriya who is back on the success track with the critical and commercial success of Soorarai Pottru, will be seen next in the upcoming tamil movie Vaadivaasal. This film will mark the first collaboration of Suriya with the National award-winning director Vetrimaaran. The film’s shooting is yet to be started but the makers had shared Suriya’s first look from the film on his birthday. Now, when the fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the film, the makers have released the title poster of the film.

Today the makers took to social media and shared the title poster of Vaadivaasal. The title shows an angry bull in a circle with the rustic silver background and the title ‘Vaadivaasal’ has horns to it. The title poster looks interesting and has created a wide range of curiosity of what's in the store. In just a few minutes of release, the title has been trending on social media. Take a look at the poster here:

Vaadivaasal, an adaptation of a Tamil novel of the same name. Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practised in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran starring Dhanush.

Suriya has some highly promising projects in the pipeline including the Netflix anthology Navarasa and an untitled film with director Pandiraj and popular banner Sun Pictures.

