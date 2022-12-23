Suriya's Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran shelved? Here's what the producer has to say

It was reported that due to unknown reasons, Vaadivaasal got shelved. But producer Kalipuli S Thanu has called out the rumours and requested everyone not to spread such things. “These are baseless rumours. People seem to spread such news for their 10-minute fame. I request fans not to believethis news. The film is still on and the pre-production work is currently underway,” Kalaipuli Thanu told India Today.

Suriya and ace director Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal is the most anticipated one in the Tamil film industry. However, since the last few days, there have been rumours in the tinsel town that the film got shelved and it left fans disheartened. But looks like, fans can rejoice as the rumours are baseless. Yes, the producer of the film has confirmed that Vaadivaasal is very much on.

Suriya opts out of Bala's film

It is to be noted that recently Suriya opted out of director Bala's film Vanangan. The director shared a statement and announced that it was decided mutually that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Arun Vijay is locked in for Vanangaan, to play the lead role which was initially designed for Suriya.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Suriya exits Bala's Vanangaan; Arun Vijay to replace him

About Vaadivaasal

Coming back to Vaadivaasal, the film is an adaptation of a Tamil novel of the same name. Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is a story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. The background tracks for the film will be composed by GV Prakash.

On the occasion of Suriya's birthday, the makers of his next film Vaadivaasal shared a special glimpse video and it's pure goosebumps-worthy. The video gives an insight into the actor's intense training with a bull. The shoot of the film is underway and major updates are expected to be announced soon.

