Suriya's wife Jyothika makes her Instagram debut with breathtaking PICS from Himalayas

Suriya and his wife Jyothika are one of the most private celebrity couples in the film industry. The couple maintains a very low-key life and doesn't share much of their details with the public. However, both as actors and couple enjoys a huge fan base, whose pics and scoops go viral in second. Much to the surprise, Jyothika has marked her debut on social media platforms with her new Instagram handle.

On Tuesday, Jyothika stepped into the world of social media by marking her debut with Instagram. The actress shared breathtaking photos from the Himalayas and Kashmir as her first post on Instagram. While the first photo is a patriotic one as she flaunts the Indian flag amid the Himalayas mountains, the other pictures are her enjoying the beautiful landscapes and posing with her friends from trekking.

Sharing the photos, Jyothika also wrote a note as she begins her social media journey, which read, "Hello everyone!On social media for the very first time !A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries. At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes , 70 km trek With the awesome team of Bikat adventures- Rahul ,Sachin, Raul and Ashwin , n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u Life is only an existence, unless we start living it !! India is gorgeous!Jai hind !" It is to be noted that She has garnered a staggering 1.5 million followers in no time and counting and is poised to break more than a few records soon.

On the work front, Jyothika is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Tamil film titled Udanpirappe, which will arrive on Amazon Prime Video this October. The film is helmed by Era Saravanan and jointly produced by Suriya and Jyothika under 2D Entertainment.