Suruli is NOT the finalised title of Dhanush’s D40; Deets inside

Producer of Dhanush's next D40 with Karthik Subbaraj stated that Suriri has not been finalised as the title of the film, amid various media reports stating that the film's title has been revealed.

Amid speculations about Dhanush’s next movie title, many reports claim that the film will be titled Suruli. Rumour mills were set ablaze when Reliance entertainment posted a list of movies for 2020. In the video, they mentioned D40 as Suruli, and reports started pouring in, claiming that Surili will be the title of the film. Talking to Galatta Media, the producer, Sashikanth has cleared the air stating that they have not yet finalised the film’s title. Though he did not deny Suruli as the title, he did not reveal the title either. We cannot help but wait for the makers to officially confirm the title.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a bunch of movies in his kitty including one with director Mari Selvaraj, Ratsasan fame Ramkumar and Pattas with Durai Senthilkumar. It is being said that he will be collaborating with Mithran Jawahar yet again. The duo had earlier worked together in films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the fourth film of Dhanush and Mithran Jawahar.

Dhanush’s Pattas is all set to hit the big screens in January 2020. RS Durai Senthil directorial will have Dhanush playing dual roles. He has also started the shooting for his next film with Pariyerum Perumal director Mari Selvaraj in tirunelveli.

Credits :Galatta Media

