Surya S/o Krishnan re-release: Suriya starrer Vaaranam Aayiram’s Telugu dub version to hit big screens once again on Valentine’s Day

Suriya starrer Vaaranam Aayiram, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is undoubtedly a favorite for many. Now, the movie’s Telugu-dubbed version, Surya S/o Krishnan, is set to re-release in theaters once again.

According to a report by 123 Telugu, the iconic movie starring Suriya in the lead role is set to hit the big screens once again on February 14, 2025. The film is re-releasing in celebration of Valentine’s Day this year.

The Tamil-language movie, originally titled Vaaranam Aayiram, was released on November 14, 2008. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film marked the second collaboration between the director and actor after the movie Kaakha Kaakha.

The film tells the story of an army officer named Surya, who, while traveling on a rescue mission, learns that his father has passed away. The sudden news sends shockwaves through him, prompting the man to recall memories of his father and the bond they shared.

The rest of the movie focuses on how the son remembers his father, their time together, and how his father’s influence shapes him. This coming-of-age action drama features Suriya in a dual role, portraying both father and son.

Apart from Suriya, the film stars Simran, Sameera Reddy, and Ramya (aka Divya Spandana) as the female leads. The movie also includes an ensemble cast featuring Deepa Narendran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Avishek Karthik, and many others in supporting roles.

The film was a major hit upon its release and is considered one of the best cinematic ventures by both Suriya and Gautham Menon. Over the years, it has earned cult classic status.

Moving forward, Suriya was last seen in the lead role in Kanguva, directed by Siva. The fantasy action film tells the tale of a bounty hunter with a mysterious connection to a child, tracing back centuries.

Furthermore, the actor is set to appear next in the lead role in Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, touted as a romantic action entertainer, is slated to release on May 1, 2025.