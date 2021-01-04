Suseenthiran receives backlash for making Nidhhi Agerwal uncomfortable at Eeswaran event; Director CLARIFIES

Nidhhi looked uncomfortable as director Suseenthiran continued to interrupt her and made some statements that has left everyone stunned.

At Eeswaran audio launch event in Chennai, actress Nidhhi Agerwal seemed uncomfortable while she was giving her speech on the stage. The event was attended by the entire cast and crew including lead actor, Silambarasan TR. While giving her speech, Nidhhi looked uncomfortable as director Suseenthiran continued to interrupt her and made some statements that has left everyone stunned. The director is receiving backlash for the same on social media. He asked Nidhhi to say, "Simbu Mama I love you," and this left her as well in a shock. However, Nidhhi kept her calm and continued with her speech.

After the event, director Suseenthiran took to Twitter and clarified on the same. In the video that is doing rounds on social media, Suseenthiran said that Nidhhi's role in the film was that of a girl who would roam around STR saying 'I love you mama, I love you mama'. But Simbu's role is to keep away from her and so he made her do it. The video also sees Nidhhi Agerwal with the director as he gives clarification on the latest controversy over his inappropriate behaviour.

WATCH the video below:

Also Read: Simbu OPENS up about his bad phase, gaining weight and announces 3 projects at Eeswaran audio launch

Meanwhile, check out what Twitterati have to say about the director:

This is d reason ajith, vijay, surya not giving opportunity for him. — MJ (@AnandBa51697876) January 3, 2021 Fully back this statement, found him very disturbing throughout the whole audio launch. Went angry at the audience there too. — Neru (@Neru79099469) January 3, 2021 Worst and irritating behaviour by the director — (@Thalapathy_1974) January 3, 2021 disgusting. — ً(@ThalapathyDa) January 2, 2021 I too a STR fan I was uncomfortable to watch this but nidhi and sussi had good freindship in sets fun is fine in between them no problem but while in public not fun — Ashok karthikeyan (@Ashokkarthikey4) January 3, 2021 This is totally unacceptable. He's harassing her publicly and no one stood up for her. Was he drunk or something? — Malter Witty (@LOLsuren) January 3, 2021 She is clever not getting carried away

Controls her speach and is spontaneous.

Tamil vocabulary is poor — தாய்மனம் (@Thaaymanam) January 3, 2021

The audio launch event at Albert theatre witnessed the entire cast and crew amidst the media and fans. Niddhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha and Bharathiraja, the entire cast of the film also graced the event.

Credits :Twitter

