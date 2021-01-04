  1. Home
Suseenthiran receives backlash for making Nidhhi Agerwal uncomfortable at Eeswaran event; Director CLARIFIES

Nidhhi looked uncomfortable as director Suseenthiran continued to interrupt her and made some statements that has left everyone stunned.
At Eeswaran audio launch event in Chennai, actress Nidhhi Agerwal seemed uncomfortable while she was giving her speech on the stage. The event was attended by the entire cast and crew including lead actor, Silambarasan TR. While giving her speech, Nidhhi looked uncomfortable as director Suseenthiran continued to interrupt her and made some statements that has left everyone stunned. The director is receiving backlash for the same on social media. He asked Nidhhi to say, "Simbu Mama I love you," and this left her as well in a shock. However, Nidhhi kept her calm and continued with her speech. 

After the event, director Suseenthiran took to Twitter and clarified on the same. In the video that is doing rounds on social media, Suseenthiran said that Nidhhi's role in the film was that of a girl who would roam around STR saying 'I love you mama, I love you mama'. But Simbu's role is to keep away from her and so he made her do it. The video also sees Nidhhi Agerwal with the director as he gives clarification on the latest controversy over his inappropriate behaviour. 

WATCH the video below: 

Also Read: Simbu OPENS up about his bad phase, gaining weight and announces 3 projects at Eeswaran audio launch 

Meanwhile, check out what Twitterati have to say about the director: 

The audio launch event at Albert theatre witnessed the entire cast and crew amidst the media and fans. Niddhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha and Bharathiraja, the entire cast of the film also graced the event.  

