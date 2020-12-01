Suseenthiran’s next after Eeswaran to have Udhayanidhi Stalin as the lead actor?

It was revealed recently that Suseenthiran will be joining hands with actor Jai. Now, new reports suggest that the director will be collaborating with Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In what comes as an unexpected piece of news to the fans of Kollywood director Suseenthiran, media reports suggest that the director is all set to collaborate with popular Kollywood actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin for his next film. While there are no official updates to confirm this news, it has still come up as an exciting one to the fans of Udhayanidhi Stalin. His fans are taking to social media to express their excitement on hearing the news. It is expected that the makers will announce the film officially soon.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the director will collaborate with actor Jai for yet another film. Recently, the makers wrapped up the shooting schedule of the filmmaker’s upcoming film Eeswaran with Simbu and Niddhi Agerwal in the lead roles. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. The makers released the film’s teaser on Diwali and it went viral in a jiffy.

On the occasion of Diwali, Simbu released the teaser early in the morning. Taking to his Twitter space, he released the teaser and wrote, “Iraivanukku Nandri”. It stars with an enthusiastic Simbu holding a bat and starting a cricket match. As it goes on, the teaser shows several things like action, romance emotions and so on. It is also to be noted that the teaser has enough punch dialogues one would expect from a Simbu’s film.

