Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Abhirami Venkatachalam heartbroken over the actor's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left everyone saddened and heartbroken. Abhirami Venkatachalam has penned a heartfelt note for the MS Dhoni star.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving many of his fans, well-wishers, and loved ones teary-eyed. His tragic death has left behind a void in the film industry that will be difficult to fill in the upcoming times. The actor was 34 at the time of his death and has committed suicide, as per police reports. Sushant was probably suffering from depression as per multiple reports. The actor is survived by his father and four sisters.

Numerous celebs took to social media and mourned the loss of the MS Dhoni star on Sunday. Abhirami Venkatachalam is also heartbroken upon hearing the shocking piece of news. The Nerkonda Paarvai actress has penned down a heartfelt note of Sushant in which she has also addressed the issues of suicide and mental health. She writes, “Suicide doesn't end the chances of life getting worse, it eliminates the possibility of it ever getting any better. ... why Sushant why? It’s really heartbreaking ... RIP dear."

Check out her post below:

Sushant initially made it big with popular daily soaps like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After trying his luck in the television industry, the actor finally made an entry into Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. He then played the titular role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story that earned him widespread acclaim from all over the country. He has also given stellar performances in movies like Chhichhore and Byomkesh Bakshi.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×