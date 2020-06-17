Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Parvathy Thiruvothu says the actor's struggle may remain a mystery

The actress urged people to remain respectful towards the actor. Parvathy Thiruvothu says that people will never know the struggles that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput faced.

The south actress Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a heartfelt post on her Twitter account about the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu wrote in her tweet, "We may never know his battles but we can must remain respectful. Also, please reach out to your closest and not-so-close ones. Check in on them. Check in on yourself and reach out for a quick call or a text. I did." In another tweet Parvathy wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput! would like to take a moment to celebrate his life; an actor extraordinaire who gave us some incredible cinematic experiences & an earnest human being who spoke up about staying true to his emotions."

The actress urged people to remain respectful towards the actor. The southern actress says that people will never know the struggles that the late actor faced. The sudden demise of the Bollywood actor left everyone in shock. The fans and followers of the Sonchiriya actor were in deep shock and disbelief when the news came to light that the actor is no more. According to news reports, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Check out Parvathy Thiruvothu's tweet

We may never know his battles but we can must remain respectful.Also, please reach out to your closest and not-so-close ones. Check in on them. Check in on yourself and reach out for a quick call or a text. I did. — Parvathy Thiruvothu (parvatweets) June 14, 2020

Many celebrities from Bollywood, south film industry offered their heartfelt condolences to the actor's family. The actor's demise has given rise to a massive debate about mental health issues. Parvathy Thiruvothu also urged people to talk to their loved ones and to check on them.

