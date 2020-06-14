Sushant Singh Rajput passes away at 34: Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal & other South celebs are deeply disturbed

Renowned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his bandra house on Sunday. Many South celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde took to social media and expressed the shock over the same.

One of the most successful and young Bollywood actors, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra house on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was 34. His demise came as a shock to many in the Indian Film industry. Celebrities and fans can't believe that he has taken this drastic step. After Irrfan Khan, and Wajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid, Bollywood industry has lost another gem. It is a tragic loss to the family and film industry. Many celebrities from Bollywood, Television and South Indian film industry have expressed their shock on the death of this talent bundle, Sushant Singh Rajput.

, , and many other celebs have expressed shock on the tragic passing away of young Bollywood actor. South and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde tweeted, "I. Just. Can’t.Shocked. #SushantSingh...no words. Praying for his soul."

Nivetha Thomas also took to Twitter and shared how she cannot believe this is real. She tweeted, "cannot believe this is real. Rest in peace Sushant Singh Rajput."

Kajal Aggarwal, who is deeply disturbed by this heartbreaking news wrote, "SHOCKING and deeply disturbing. Heartfelt Condolences to Sushants family and friends... hope he finds peace on the other side."

SHOCKING and deeply disturbing. Heartfelt Condolences to Sushants family and friends hope he finds peace on the other side. #ripsushantsinghrajput — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 14, 2020

I. Just. Can’t. Shocked. #SushantSingh...no words. Praying for his soul. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 14, 2020

I cannot believe this is real.

Rest in peace Sushant Singh Rajput — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) June 14, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear #SushantSinghRajput ended his life! He was a fine talent. Wonder what could have gone wrong for him?! May he find the peace in death atleast! Not an age to say RIP though. Sad! — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) June 14, 2020

You just never know what one is hiding behind a smile. Reach out, be kind. Listen, and talk to someone. — Archana Vijaya (@archanavijaya) June 14, 2020

The dashing and jolly star of the film industry, Rajput made his film debut in Kai Po Che! (2013). He received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. From Television to being a huge star on the big screen, Sushant Singh Rajput won millions of hearts. His phenomenal performance in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) won him many accolades.

