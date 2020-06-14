Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Keerthy Suresh is speechless; Khushbu Sundar & others pay deepest condolence

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Many South Indian celebs like Keerthy Suresh, Rakul Preet Singh, Khushbu Sundar and others took to Twitter to pay tribute to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on Sunday.

In the shocking yet heartbreaking piece of news, Bollywood's young and talented star Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra. Many Bollywood, South and Television stars took to social media to pay tribute to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is shocked over the news of actor's demise. She tweeted, "Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more! Gone way too soon! Rest in peace.." Other South celebs like Khushbu Sundar, Pooja Hegde, Aggarwal among others have expressed shock on the same.

Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more!

Gone way too soon!

Rest in peace.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/W3AZXUvoIY — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) June 14, 2020

There is absolutely nothing wrong in seeking help for ur mental problems. Depression is a demon. We have 2 learn 2 fight it. Seek help. Meet a therapist. Its u who has to give a damn to the society and address ur problem. Depression does not mean your a nuts, it means u need help — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 14, 2020

This is so heartbreaking. Rest in peace @itsSSR . May God give strength to his family. You never know what one is going through in their life and being kind to one another is the least one can do. — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) June 14, 2020

Too shocked to even respond! Depression is a self created cage & suicide is really not the solution.. Please surround yourself with your loved ones & speak up! Mental health is so much more important than anything else! Please take care!

R.I.P #SushantSinghRajput — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) June 14, 2020

Rest in peace Sushant. pic.twitter.com/uMSs8yKdJ4 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 14, 2020

I’m speechless , shocked , trembling . It’s extremely difficult to digest this terrible news. Such an amazing soul :( you shall be remembered forever .. #ripsushant #gonetoosoon — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 14, 2020

