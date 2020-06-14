  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Keerthy Suresh is speechless; Khushbu Sundar & others pay deepest condolence

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Many South Indian celebs like Keerthy Suresh, Rakul Preet Singh, Khushbu Sundar and others took to Twitter to pay tribute to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on Sunday.
17593 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 04:13 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Keerthy Suresh is speechless; Khushbu Sundar & others pay deepest condolence
In the shocking yet heartbreaking piece of news, Bollywood's young and talented star Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra. Many Bollywood, South and Television stars took to social media to pay tribute to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is shocked over the news of actor's demise. She tweeted, "Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more! Gone way too soon! Rest in peace.." Other South celebs like Khushbu Sundar, Pooja Hegde, Aggarwal among others have expressed shock on the same.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput passes away at 34: Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal & other South celebs are deeply disturbed

Credits :Twitter

