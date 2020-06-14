  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Samantha Akkineni is in shock; Namrata Shirodkar & others offer condolences

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the whole film industry and fans in shock.Samantha Akkineni and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and offered condolences on actor's demise.
8109 reads Mumbai
After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Wajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid, Bollywood industry has lost another talented star. Industry's young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Whyyy God whyyyy ... #RIPSushant 

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shocked and sad !! Why is always the question!! To young to die... RIP. #SushanthSinghRajput

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

Credits :Instagram

