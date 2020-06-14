Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nani, Rashmika devastated by MS Dhoni actor's death

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nani and Rashmika Mandanna among others expressed grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death has left his fans and colleagues in shock. The actor took his life at his apartment in Bandra on Sunday, as confirmed by police. Last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly going through depression since the last few months. However, there is no clarity on what made him take this drastic step in life. Many South Indian celebs who never met him but know Sushant because of his phenomenal work in films like MS Dhoni and PK, took to social media and expressed grief. RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nani and Rashmika Mandanna among others expressed grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Ram Charan wrote on his Twitter handle: "Shocked to hear that Sushanth Singh Rajput is no more. An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon. Rest in peace. My prayers and strength to his family." Jr NTR also mourned the death of the young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is devastated by actor's death. He tweeted, "I feel devastated, my fellow keralites feel devastated .. probably many doesn’t know how generous @itsSSR was to the people of Kerala during the floods.... Brother why do you have to take this route..?! To me this loss is colossal...RIP brother."

Check out Tweets below:

Shocked to hear that Sushanth Singh Rajput is no more. An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon. Rest in peace. My prayers and strength to his family. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear the news of #SushantSingh's demise. An incredible talent gone too soon. Rest in Peace. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 14, 2020

Happiness is an inside job - ahhh! This got to me! — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 13, 2020

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput passes away at 34: Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal & other South celebs are deeply disturbed

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was 34-year-old, rose to fame from Television sow Pavitra Rishta before becoming one of the biggest celebs of the film industry. The Pavitra Rishta actor is known for his phenomenal work in films like 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore' among others.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×