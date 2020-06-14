  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan are heartbroken as they express grief

Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde and many others from the Indian film industry took to social media and have expressed shock on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.
Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide news has sent shock waves across the film industry. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde and many others from the Indian film industry took to social media and have expressed shock on MD Dhoni's actor's sad demise. Paying homage to Sushant Singh Rajput, South superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss." 

Dulquer Salmaan who never met Sushant Singh Rajput is shocked and heartbroken. He tweeted, "Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP." 

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh also expressed shocked on the same. She wrote, "Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more! Gone way too soon! Rest in peace.." 

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police immediately rushed to actor's house. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note yet. The police are still investigating.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Keerthy Suresh is speechless; Khushbu Sundar & others pay deepest condolence 

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was 34-year-old, started his career from Television before becoming one of the biggest celebs of the film industry. The Pavitra Rishta actor is known for his phenomenal work in films like 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore' among others. 

