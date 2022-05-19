Sushanth flaunts his chiselled body during his rigorous training & motivates fans to hit the gym; Watch

South celebs make sure to drop workout videos from their training sessions and motivate their countless fans. Sushanth has also joined the bandwagon and posted a clip of his recent gym session. The Ravanasura actor is seen doing some heavy weightlifting and flaunting his biceps. Stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna and Akhil Akkineni among others keep on sharing such inspiring posts on social media.

Meanwhile, Sushanth will be next seen alongside Ravi Teja in director Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura. The actor is said to play a pivotal role in the project named Ram. Going by the first look poster, he will essay an intense role in his next as he is seen posing with blue eyes, long hair and beard.

Penned by the ace writer Srikanth Vissa, Ravi Teja will play a lawyer in the movie produced under the banners of RT Team Works and Abhishek Pictures. Ravanasura marks Ravi Teja's 70th project and the team has already commenced the shoot for the drama.

Talking about the venture, the writer Srikanth Vissa was quoted saying, "I can confidently tell you, there will be a lot of talks about Ravi Teja's dialogues and avatar. You will see a very different Ravi Teja in Ravanasura. It is going to be a very exciting watch and Sudheer is a very fantastic director who is always on his toes. We have a couple of more schedules to go in May and June. When I write, I can actually get into the character Ravi Teja will be playing and the kind of body language he has in reality. It comes naturally to me when I write for him," says popular writer Srikanth Vissa."

