Sushanth starrer Ichata Vahanumulu Nilupa Radu to release in theatres on 27 August

Sushanth is one of the handsome and versatile actors from the Akkineni family. Sushanth’s last two films Chi La Sow and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, were huge hits and he was heavily lauded for his performance. Now, Sushanth is coming to entertain the audience with an interesting upcoming film titled Ichata Vahanumulu Nilupa Radu.

Sushanth is all set to entertain the audience with the upcoming movie Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu. Previously, the teaser of the movie was launched by the pan Indian star Prabhas. The teaser received a good response. With the theatres reopening after the second wave of the Coronavirus, makers are releasing the movie. Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu will hit the theatres worldwide on 27th August. Check out the post below:

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu is an atypical thriller with a hint of romance and comedy. The movie is inspired by real incidents and is written and directed by S. Darshan. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady of the movie, who will also be seen opposite Ravi Teja in Khiladi. Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in hilarious roles. The movie is backed by Harish Koyalagundla, Ekta Shastri and Ravi Shankar Shastri under the banners of A1 Studios and Shaastra Movies. Music is composed by Praveen Lakkaraju.