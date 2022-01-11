Sushanth's first look from Ravi Teja starrer Ravanasura looks intense; Check out

Ravi Teja will be joining forces with director Sudheer Varma for his next titled Ravanasura. Today, the makers announced a new addition to their stellar cast and that is Akkineni Sushanth, who played a pivotal role in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and won hearts. The first look of Sushanth has also been released.

The makers have also unveiled Sushanth’s first look in the movie. With blue eyes, long hair and beard, he looks very stern in the poster. Although he is Ram, the caption, heroes don’t exist, gives another shade to the character. Going by his look in the poster, Sushanth’s will be seen in a key role in the movie.

RT70 titled Ravanasura is written by the ace writer Srikanth Vissa and is directed by Sudheer Varma of Swamy Ra Ra fame. Ravi Teja will play a lawyer in the movie and the first look poster that was released for Diwali won the appreciation of all. The movie is produced under the banners RT Team Works and Abhishek Pictures. The remaining cast and crew details are awaited.

Apart from this, Ravi Teja has Dhamaka, Rama Rao On Duty and Tiger Nageswara Rao movies lined up. He is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming high octane action thriller Khiladi, which has got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

