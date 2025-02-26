Suzhal 2: Directors Pushkar, Gayatri open up on why Vijay Sethupathi wasn’t cast; say ‘he can’t come across…’

Suzhal 2: The Vortex is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Tamil web series of the year so far. The crime thriller series, now entering its second season, is all set to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 28th, Friday.

With just days remaining until its release, the hype surrounding the series is higher than ever. The makers, filmmakers Pushkar and Gayatri, are currently busy with last-minute promotions, including interviews, posters, and more.

In a recent interview with News18, the filmmaking duo was asked about their casting process and why they haven’t cast big names in Suzhal. Pushkar shared that having A-listers in the cast is always tricky. He explained that not every star can fit every role, and not every role is right for every star.

He added that audiences tend to have expectations based on the duo’s previous films, which creates a barrier to experimenting with something new. Furthermore, Pushkar mentioned that all the stars they had spoken to felt the need to cater to their image and believed that straying from it was too risky.

He also emphasized that Suzhal’s lead character required someone with an innocent face, as the story follows their journey from a wide-eyed, naive individual to someone with a deeper understanding of the world. Anything else would not have effectively established the character.

Gayatri elaborated on this point, using Vijay Sethupathi as an example. She explained that it is crucial to bring a bit of the actor’s real personality into every character to make them feel authentic. She added that if Vijay Sethupathi had played Kathir’s role from Suzhal Season 1, the character would have been entirely different.

She further stated that Vijay Sethupathi has a distinctive way of speaking and cannot easily come across as innocent. If he had been cast, they would have had to change the entire character arc. Pushkar added that even the audience would have been disappointed if Vijay Sethupathi had taken on the role.

The filmmaker duo also highlighted the importance of finding a balance between the actor and the character, stating that if a star were willing to do Suzhal, they would have had to tweak the characters to fit the actor’s image.

Suzhal 2: The Vortex is set to premiere on February 28th. The series features Lal, Saravanan, Manjima Mohan, and more in crucial roles, alongside the returning cast from Season 1. Sam CS composes the music for the series. The second season is expected to focus on Kathir’s character, Sakkarai, who investigates the murder of Nandini’s lawyer, Chellappa. As the investigation unfolds, Sakkarai discovers buried secrets from the past that continue to impact the present.