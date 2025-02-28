Suzhal 2: Netizens review Aishwarya Rajesh's crime thriller show; 'Each episode kept me at the edge…'

Suzhal: The Vortex has finally returned to our screens with its second season. Created by Pushkar and Gayatri, the show premiered today, February 28. While the first season of the crime thriller was a hit on OTT, the second installment has also been receiving praise from viewers.

A viewer described Suzhal 2 on Amazon Prime as just as engaging as the first season. The person initially intended to watch only one episode but ended up finishing the entire series in one sitting.

Highlighting Episode 2, the netizen praised the Ashtakali song and the introduction of the lead female characters, calling them epic. The viewer also shared that each episode was thrilling and urged others to watch the series.

Another individual shared their excitement about Suzhal Season 2 and mentioned watching the series at 1:00 a.m. and finishing it by 6:45 a.m. in a single sitting. The individual admitted being unsure about writing a detailed review but said that the show deserves special praise for prioritizing character depth, especially in a crime thriller.

The viewer concluded by calling it one of the best series they have watched.

"Watched #SuzhalS2 on #PrimeVideo this week and enjoyed every minute of it, especially the fantastic performances by #Kathir, #AishwaryaRajesh and #Lal," read another review by a netizen on X.

Another one expressed their excitement after binge-watching Suzhal Season 2, calling it an outstanding Tamil web series. The X user recalled that the first season, released in multiple Indian languages during the COVID period, was widely celebrated and received a standing ovation from audiences across India.

Reflecting on the second season, the individual described it as an incredible thriller that left him speechless.

The Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 begins with the mysterious murder of lawyer Chellappa, leading Sakkarai to help his family. The cast includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, Gouri Kishan, Saravanan, and others.

Have you watched Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2? If yes, please share your review with us in the comments below.