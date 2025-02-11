Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh's Tamil crime thriller series
Here’s everything you need to know about Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2 before its premiere on OTT.
The makers of Suzhal: The Vortex announced the second season of the original Tamil crime thriller series on Tuesday, February 11. Created by Pushkar and Gayatri, the first installment was a success. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the new chapter to see what the story will bring this time.
When and where to watch Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2
Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Video from February 28 onwards. Making the announcement, the streaming platform wrote, "Some storms never settle. #SuzhalS2OnPrime, New Season, Feb 28." Meanwhile, viewers can watch the show in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2
While the trailer of Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 is not out yet, the new season will follow the events of the first part. Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rajesh, struggles with an uncertain future in prison. Meanwhile, Sakkarai, portrayed by Kathir, arrives in a village with a disturbing past. A sudden murder shakes the community, spreading fear and suspicion beyond its borders.
The official synopsis of Suzhal Season 2 reads, "The second season picks up from the momentous climax of season one, with Nandini (Aishwarya) staring at an uncertain future in prison, while Sakkarai (Kathir) reaches a mystifying village with a sinister history. But an unexpected murder casts a dark shadow on the village and its natives, spreading far and wide."
Cast and crew of Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2
The series features a diverse cast, including Aishwarya Rajesh, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Kathir and Lal. Abhirami Bose, Monisha Blessy, Shrisha, Nikhila Sankar, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Rini, Ashwini Nambiar and Kalaivani Bhaskar also play important roles. Kayal Chandran and Manjima Mohan are reportedly going to make special appearances.
Pushkar and Gayatri have written and created the show. It is produced under the Wallwatcher Films banner and directed by Sarjun KM and Bramma.
