Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2 release date, plot, star cast; all about Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh's Tamil crime thriller series

Suzhal: The Vortex is returning with a second season. Created by Pushkar and Gayatri, the first installment of the crime thriller series was a massive success on OTT. As fans eagerly await its release, here’s everything you need to know before it premieres this week.

Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 release date and star cast

Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 28. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote on their social media handles, "Some storms never settle. #SuzhalS2OnPrime, New Season, Feb 28."

The Tamil crime thriller series will stream in multiple languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Moreover, it will comprise eight episodes this time.

Talking about the star cast, the series features Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, Saravanan and Gouri Kishan in lead roles. Rini, Ashwini Nambiar, Abhirami Bose, Shrisha, Nikhila Sankar, Monisha Blessy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, and Kalaivani Bhaskar also play significant roles.

On the other hand, Manjima Mohan and Kayal are set to make special appearances in the show. Pushkar and Gayatri are the creators and writers of the show. It is directed by Sarjun KM along with Bramma and produced by Wallwatcher Films.

Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 trailer and plot

The trailer for Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 highlights the mysterious murder of Chellappa, a respected lawyer and activist who once supported Nandhini. His sudden death shocks the community, prompting Sakkarai to step in and assist Chellappa’s family.

The story unfolds in Kaalipattanam during the Ashtakaali Festival. As the investigation progresses, buried secrets from Chellappa’s past slowly come to light, hinting at possible motives behind his murder.

The new season picks up where the first left off. Nandhini, played by Aishwarya Rajesh, faces an uncertain future in prison. Meanwhile, Kathir’s character, Sakkarai, arrives in a village with a troubled history. A shocking murder shakes the town, spreading fear among its residents. As suspicions grow, hidden truths begin to emerge, revealing dark connections that could change everything.

Are you excited to watch Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.