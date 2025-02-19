Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2 trailer OUT: Kathir starrer Tamil series dives deeper into a new, intriguing crime

The Tamil web series Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2 is finally here with its trailer and is surely more intriguing than its predecessor.

By Goutham S
Published on Feb 19, 2025  |  01:51 PM IST |  574
Suzhal Season 2 trailer: Kathir starrer series continues down vortex of crime

Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Tamil web series Suzhal - The Vortex is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 28, 2025. Ahead of the show’s release, the makers have dropped a new trailer for the same.

The 2-minute and 15-second trailer of the show features an intriguing crime thriller, taking us down the vortex once again revolving around the town of Saambaloor.

Watch the trailer here:


Credits: YouTube (Prime Video India)
