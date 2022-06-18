Suzhal- The Vortex: Dhanush to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebs laud the Tamil web series

The Tamil web series, Suzhal- The Vortex has finally been released on the OTT platform. The show, which stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in primary roles, has been getting tremendous positive reviews from the binge-watchers.

Taking to the social media, several celebrities lauded Suzhal - The Vortex. The versatile actor Dhanush tweeted, “An amazing crime thriller! #Suzhal is a series that will keep you hooked throughout!”

Also, the Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Always been a fan of @pushkar.gayatri’s work. Looking forward to binge-watch #Suzhal this weekend. The trailer looked exciting and I am sure the entire series will be even more thrilling. Wishing the entire team of Suzhal lots of love & luck.”

Others including, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, Hansal Mehta, and Anurag Kashyap also praised the web series on the internet.

The project talks about a young girl's disappearance from a small town in Tamil Nadu. Although what looks like a missing person's investigation at first, turns out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, with a new twist at every turn. The series is set against the backdrop of an annual cultural festival.

Meanwhile, the director of the first four episodes of the show, Bramma was quoted as saying, “It is heart-warming to finally have our labor of love reach the audiences. What we have here are some superlative performances and a gripping narrative that will keep everyone guessing through every episode. Suzhal – The Vortex is an effort in differentiated storytelling that’s sure to strike a chord on various levels. With one dark mystery lying at its core, the series maneuvers through a rollercoaster of situations, beliefs, and secrets that makes the characters, and the viewers constantly oscillate between what’s true and what’s not. I am delighted to collaborate with Pushkar and Gayatri and share their vision of offering a spectacular viewing experience. They have witnessed immense success for their work so far and we hope to replicate the same with Suzhal – The Vortex."

