Suzhal- The Vortex Trailer: Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer comes with a nail-biting mystery

Conceived and written by Pushkar and Gayatri, the Tamil web series, Suzhal – The Vortex features Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in primary roles. This series will be available on the OTT platform from 17th June this year.

The makers of the show have unveiled the trailer of the suspense drama. The video starts with a young girl's disappearance from a small town in Tamil Nadu. What initially looks like a missing person's investigation, turns into a heart-wrenching thriller with a new twist at every turn. Set against the backdrop of an annual cultural festival, the story is full of hidden agendas and a rollercoaster of emotions, making for the edge of their seat suspense.

Check out the trailer below:

The director of the first four episodes of the show, Bramma was quoted saying, “It is heart-warming to finally have our labor of love reach the audiences. What we have here are some superlative performances and a gripping narrative that will keep everyone guessing through every episode. Suzhal – The Vortex is an effort in differentiated storytelling that’s sure to strike a chord on various levels. With one dark mystery lying at its core, the series maneuvers through a rollercoaster of situations, beliefs, and secrets that makes the characters, and the viewers constantly oscillate between what’s true and what’s not. I am delighted to collaborate with Pushkar and Gayatri and share their vision of offering a spectacular viewing experience. They have witnessed immense success for their work so far and we hope to replicate the same with Suzhal – The Vortex."

On the other hand, Anucharan. M, who has directed the rest of the series said “When I was approached with Suzhal – The Vortex, I was instantly taken in by the pace and complexity of the narrative. The sequence of events has been created in a way that will leave the audience glued to their screens, leaving them intrigued at every instance. I am thankful for the faith Pushkar and Gayatri had in me in helming this cracker of a thriller and the entire team has put in humongous efforts to bring to life this story that’s a standout in the thriller genre."

