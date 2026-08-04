SVC63 makers slam 'factually incorrect' Salman Khan’s fees reports; Actor to begin Mumbai schedule from August 6

After weeks of speculation, Salman Khan is finally gearing up to begin the next major schedule of his highly anticipated action entertainer with director Vamshi Paidipally. The actor is scheduled to resume shooting soon from August 6, 2026, in Mumbai, marking one of the film's most crucial phases. This schedule is expected to play a key role in shaping the film's action-heavy narrative as the makers move full steam ahead with production.

Salman Khan to shoot massive action spectacles

The upcoming leg of the shoot will span nearly six weeks and is expected to include three large-scale action sequences mounted on an ambitious scale. The production team is planning extensive action choreography, with filming expected to continue through September before wrapping the major action portions by October, keeping the project firmly on course for its planned Eid 2027 release.

Sharing details about the production plans, a source revealed, "The makers had initially planned to conduct the schedule in Hyderabad, but it was moved to Mumbai. This leg is heavily dependent on crowd work, with scenes involving hundreds of junior artistes. The action team has planned large-scale sequences, and the crowd movement in them is as important as Salman's stunts." The source further added that actress Nayanthara is expected to join the team during this important schedule, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

SVC63 makers address remuneration speculation

Amid the growing buzz around the film, there were recent reports regarding Salman Khan's remuneration. However, the makers have firmly denied the claims, clarifying that the reports circulating online are "purely speculative and factually incorrect." They reiterated that their primary focus remains on delivering a grand cinematic spectacle instead of responding to unverified industry rumors.

With production entering its biggest action phase, expectations surrounding Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally's first collaboration continue to soar. As shooting progresses over the coming months, the film is steadily shaping up to be one of the most-awaited big-screen entertainers slated to arrive during the Eid 2027 festive season.

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