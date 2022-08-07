'Swag se Swagat' for Vijay Deverakonda as he arrives in Mumbai in oversized shirt & bottoms; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be making his pan-India debut with the much-awaited sports drama, Liger, which is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on the 25th of August this year. The release is coming near and hence, the promotions of the project are going on in full swing. From the intriguing trailer to the peppy numbers, every glimpse of this action entertainer is being loved by the movie buffs. Meanwhile, last night, VD was captured by the shutterbugs as he arrived in Mumbai.

The Arjun Reddy actor nailed another comfy look by pairing an oversized white shirt with a grey bottoms. He was even seen carrying a neck pillow for a comfortable flight. The actor is often seen opting for such OOTDs for the promotions of his next.

Meanwhile, VD was in Patna recently, where he interacted with some college students. During the conversation, the Dear Comrade star was quoted saying in Hindi, "Aap sabko bohot pyar karte hai hum”. He even enjoyed some chai time with fans at the famous Graduate Chaiwali and posed with the fans at the tea stall.

In addition to this, the Liger maker also unveiled the third song titled Aafat from the action drama yesterday. This peppy number showcases the sizzling chemistry of the leads Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, who set the screens on fire. Scored by Tanishk Bagchi, the track is available in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Made under the direction of Puri Jagannadh, the film will see Ramya Krishnan as VD's mother and Ananya Panday as his girlfriend, Ronit Roy as his coach, and Mike Tyson in a special cameo, along with the rest.