Swantham Sujatha actors Chandra Lakshman, Tosh Christy tie the knot at a private resort; SEE PICS

Chandra Lakshman, who recently made a comeback in the industry with the show Swantham Sujatha has finally tied the knot with Tosh Christy. The couple got married yesterday at a private resort in presence of their close friends and family members. One can see, Chandra is looking drop-dead gorgeous as a bride while Tosh opts for traditional attire for their big day.

A few photos of the newly married couple have surfaced on social media and they look too much in love and inseparable. Chandra Lakshman and Tosh Christy fell in love with each other while shooting for their TV serial titled Swantham Sujatha.

One of the much-loved and top shows on Malayalam TV, Swantham Sujatha sees Chandra Lakshman playing the titular character alongside Kishor Satya. Tosh Christy plays the role of Adam John.

Check out their viral wedding photos below:

A couple of months ago, Chandra Lakshman shared a photo of her holding Tosh Christy's hand as she announced about their marriage. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "YES! That's what we said..As we embark on a new journey with the consent and blessings of our families,we wanted to include you,our wellwishers,in our happiness. Putting an end to all the endless questions about my marriage. Bless us and keep us in your prayers..Shall keep you all posted."

Take a look:

Also Read: VIDEO: Dulquer Salmaan, Amal & daughter Maryam overjoyed as Kurup trailer takes over Burj Khalifa

Here's wishing a happy married life to the gorgeous couple!