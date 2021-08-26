Swantham Sujatha fame Chandra Lakshman gets married to Tosh Christy; Announces with a beautiful photo

Malayalam actress Chandra Lakshman recently made a comeback in the industry with Swantham Sujatha show. Now, Chandra Lakshman has left her fans amazed yet again by announcing her marriage with co-star Tosh Christy. She penned a long note on Instagram, announcing the news to her fans and well-wishers.

Sharing a photo of her holding Tosh Christy's hand, Chandra Lakshman wrote, "YES! That's what we said..As we embark on a new journey with the consent and blessings of our families,we wanted to include you,our wellwishers,in our happiness. Putting an end to all the endless questions about my marriage. Bless us and keep us in your prayers..Shall keep you all posted."

Take a look:

Swantham Sujatha is currently one of the much-loved shows on Malayalam TV. The show, which marks Chandra Lakshman's comeback sees her playing the titular character alongside Kishor Satya. Tosh Christy plays the role of Adam John, an advocate and youngest son of Sara who helps Sujatha in the show.

Mollywood actor Saiju Kurup recently played a supporting role in the show. Sharing a picture from the sets recently, he wrote on Instagram, "Being an ardent fan of tv dramas/ serials…had a wish to act atleast in an episode on tv…with Swantham Sujatha on Surya TV, my wish came true…episode will be aired soon…my Amma is the most happiest person to know about this…"

