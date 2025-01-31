Swargam OTT Release date: When and where to watch Aju Varghese's Malayalam comedy drama online

Aju Varghese and Ananya's family comedy-drama movie Swargam hit the big screens back on November 8, 2024. After hitting the theaters, the film is now set to stream on OTT.

When and where to watch Swargam

Swargam, starring Aju Varghese in the lead role, is currently streaming on the OTT platform Sun NXT from January 31, 2025, onwards. The official announcement of the same was made by the OTT platforms themselves through their social media handle.

Sharing the poster of the movie, the platform penned, “The long-awaited Swargam is out now!! Watch the heartwarming Swargam on SunNXT now!!”

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Swargam

The movie Swargam starring Aju Varghese and Ananya in the lead roles is a family drama comedy exploring the themes of family, togetherness, and love. Set against the backdrop of a bustling city, the movie takes us through the lives of two families leading parallel lives who are separated by social and wealth statuses.

While one family hails from the lower-middle-class strata of life, they suffer from inconsistencies with money while having no issues in being happy. On the other hand, a wealthy household finds no harm from a financial perspective but is in shortage of happiness.

The contrasting look into their lives and how often the reality is against what meets the eye makes up the rest of the film’s story. The film received generally positive responses from critics, lauding it for its heartwarming storyline. However, the movie did not manage to reap much success at the box office.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Swargam

The Malayalam movie Swargam features Aju Varghese and Ananya in lead roles. Aside from them, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Johny Antony, Manju Pillai, Vineeth Thattil, Lizy K. Fernandez, Sajin Cherukayil, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and many more in key roles.

The movie is directed by Rejis Antony, based on a story developed by Lizy K. Fernandez, who also produced the movie. The film’s cinematography was handled by S. Saravanan and editing by Don Max.