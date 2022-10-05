Swathi Muthyam Movie Review: Situational comedy can't save this superficial family entertainer

First things first. It is no secret that 'Swathi Muthyam' has got the plot point of surrogacy leading to a conflict at its centre. Bala Murali (debutant Ganesh Bellamkonda) becomes a victim of unforeseen circumstances because of what he did a couple of years ago. If you have seen the trailer and followed the makers' words concerning the sperm donation element, you can easily see the interval plot turn coming from miles away: Bala's wedding with Bhagya Lakshmi (Varsha Bollamma) gets shelved.

Debutant filmmaker Lakshman K Krishna relies excessively on the power of situational comedy rather than drama. His creative choices work when the lens is focused on the elders. This film understands the psychological and behaviour of middle-aged men displaying a sense of entitlement and anger more than unsuspecting youngsters caught in a bind. By the time the film is over, you will remember the reactions of Bala's father (played by the ever-so-effortless Rao Ramesh) more than the pain undergone by Bhagya Lakshmi, the most affected person.

Not intimate, but plastic

This brings us to how the screenplay treats the bonding between the lead couple. The bonding between Bala and Bhagya doesn't feel personal; rather, it feels plastic.

Old-school thinking robs Bhagya of a distinct personality. In the olden days, filmmakers used to resolve issues by writing ideal female characters. You don't see the female lead as often as you should in the second half of 'Swathi Muthyam'. It is as if the director felt she has no purpose beyond displaying her large-heartedness. There are no close-up shots of a key character (no, it is not Divya Sreepada).