Swati to Rachana: 5 remarkable onscreen roles Samantha Akkineni brought to life

Samantha Akkineni is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the South Indian film industry. Having delivered back-to-back hits with Rangasthalam, Mahanati, and Abhimanyudu, Samantha Akkineni has proved her mettle as an actress. After the blockbuster success of her 2019 film Oh Baby, Sam has only pushed boundaries and left the audience in awe with another remarkable role as Rajji in The Family Man 2. She has managed quite a few films solely on her shoulders.

In Mahanati, Sam did not play the quintessential heroine but pulled off the role with her striking performance. She has time and again proved that there is no substitute for hard work. Let's take a look at her best onscreen roles that explored her acting prowess.

1. U Turn:

Samantha Akkineni as Rachana played the role of an intern reporter in a newspaper and she has given an effortless performance in U Turn. Sam pulled off this intense role effortlessly in this well-made gripping thriller. The film is the remake of the Kannada blockbuster of the same name.

2. Jaanu:

The South beauty has proved her ability to pick unique and challenging roles since Jaanu was a Telugu remake of Trisha Krishnan's 96. The risk was high, given the audience could end up comparing her with Trisha.

3. Oh Baby:

Nandini Reddy’s film Oh Baby starring Samantha Akkineni was released in 2019. Sam has delivered her career-best performance in the role of Swathi. It can be called the most endearing performance of her career so far. It has comedy, commercial elements, sentiment, and much more that make a classic universal film to watch.

4. The Family Man 2:

Samantha Akkineni's 'incredible' performance in her Hindi web debut The Family Man 2 left audience speechless. In fact, many even commented on Twitter as to how she outshined Manoj Bajpayee. Deglamourised part and challenging characters are actually her strength.

5. Super Deluxe:

Samantha played the character of Vaembu in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe and was completely a surprise package. She stepped out of her comfort zone and left the audience amazed with her never seen before role in the film.