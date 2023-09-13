Swayambhu: Nikhil Siddhartha shares character poster on Samyuktha Menon’s birthday

In a recent Twitter post, actor Nikhil Siddhartha extended his birthday wishes along with releasing the character poster of the immensely talented Mollywood actress Samyuktha Menon, his co-star in the upcoming PAN India film Swayambhu. Samyuktha responded with gratitude, setting the stage for what promises to be a remarkable collaboration between these two versatile actors.

Nikhil tweeted, “Happy Birthday to Our #Swayambhu Heroine @iamsamyuktha_ Wishing you Happiness, Health even more Blockbusters this year”

To which the Vaathi actress replied, “Thankyou so much @actor_team and team #Swayambhu.”

An interesting collaboration

This will be their first film together. Nikhil Siddhartha, renowned for his dynamic performances with Happy Days, Yuvatha, and Karthikeya 2 to name a few in the Telugu film industry, recently unveiled the first look of Samyuktha Menon from their upcoming period drama Swayambhu. Directed by the accomplished Bharat Krishnamachari and produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar.

Samyuktha Menon, on the other hand, known for her exceptional acting prowess in the Malayalam film industry, takes on the role of a princess in Swayambhu. She has earlier shared screen spaces with renowned actors like Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the movie Bheemla Nayak, and Dulquer Salmaan in Oru Yamandan Premakadha.

The first look poster, which is an effigy of the royal princess that the actress would portray in the movie, unveiled by the Spy actor, hints at the regal and charismatic presence she will bring to the screen. With her talent and dedication, Samyuktha is poised to captivate audiences with her portrayal of this royal character.

About the movie

Swayambhu is set in a historical backdrop and promises to be an enthralling period drama. Nikhil Siddhartha, the valiant warrior of the narrative, will portray the role of a village youngstar who aspires to become a soldier. His portrayal is sure to leave an indelible mark with his performance. The film is backed by Pixel Studios, a production house known for its commitment to delivering high-quality cinematic experiences.

One of the most exciting aspects of Swayambhu is its music composition, entrusted to none other than Ravi Basrur, renowned for his exceptional work in the blockbuster KGF. This collaboration between Nikhil and Samyuktha marks their first venture together, raising expectations for a unique and captivating musical score.

Nikhil Siddhartha's commitment to his role in Swayambhu is evident from his recent stint in Vietnam. He spent time there, honing his martial arts skills and perfecting horse riding under the tutelage of the industry's most accomplished stunt masters and teams in Saigon who will be part of the movie. The film promises breathtaking action sequences that will undoubtedly leave the audience in awe.

With its period setting and engaging storyline, Swayambhu is poised to be a cinematic extravaganza that will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

