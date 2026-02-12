Swayambhu Twitter Reactions: Here's what netizens think about Nikhil Siddhartha's VFX-heavy period film's teaser

Nikhil Siddhartha of Karthikeya fame is returning to the big screen with his upcoming biggie, Swayambhu. Slated to hit the theaters on Feb 13, 2026, the teaser of the VFX-heavy period saga was released on Wednesday morning. Here's a look at how netizens found the teaser.

The teaser of Swayambhu met with mixed reactions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). While a section praised it for its visuals and action, others criticised it by calling a copy of SS Rajamouli's Magadheera and Baahubali duology. One user wrote, "Going truly pan-India #Swayambhu teaser looks grand and rooted. Nikhil Siddhartha, Ravi Basrur’s score, and a multilingual release, this has all the ingredients for a major hit. Summer 2026, bring it on." Another one commented, "Very good dialogue in the teaser, Visuals are stunning, Bravery, Furious, Ferocious, The Man who comes forces like Self-raising #Swayambhu The Warrior. Can't wait to See you on the big screen @actor_Nikhil Garu, All the best."

A social media user criticised it by tweeting, "This is such a blatant copy that I genuinely think SSR should be allow to sue here. What a joke. Has to be money lau*dering. #Nikhil #Swayambhu #SSRajamouli #Baahubali." Another person wrote, "#Swayambhu looks like a cheap blended copy of Magadheera and Baahubali . Basically SS Rajamouli stamp but not with ink but saliva."

For the unversed, Swayambhu is one of the biggest bets of Telugu cinema this year. Mounted as a grand historical epic under Pixel Studios, the film also stars Samyuktha, Nabha Natesh, and Nawab Shah pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari, who has also served as the writer. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur of KGF and Salaar fame while Baahubali and RRR fame KK Senthil Kumar served as the cinematographer.

