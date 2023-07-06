Sweet Kaaram Coffee Review: Lakshmi is backbone of this series that works better in moments than as a whole

Title: Sweet Kaaram Coffee

Cast: Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy

Directors: Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi

Synopsis:

Three women go on a road trip to take a break from their lives; this particular storyline isn’t anything new. Even though Sweet Kaaram Coffee has its moments, it chooses to stick with the cliches associated with the genre. Of course, something does not become bad just because it is full of cliches. An example of this in the recent past is the Dhanush-Nithya Menon starrer Thiruchitrambalam, a film that showed that cliches, when done well, can elicit emotions from the audience.

But this is where Sweet Kaaram Coffee falters. The series is as much about women’s wants and desires as it is about male validation. It attempts to be both The Great Indian Kitchen and Hum Saath Saath Hain. By the end of the series, you are scratching your head about what the makers really want to say.

Three women from three generations

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is about three women: grandmother Sundari (Lakshmi), mother Kaveri (Madhoo), and daughter Nivedita (Santhy Balachandran).

Sundari’s husband died a year ago, and her son loves her dearly. But for her, he is a hostel warden who constantly checks on her, and all she wants is to get out of that house. Her character is the one that we root for the most. A large chunk of credit for that has to go to Lakshmi’s moving performance. When her granddaughter makes fun of her for pronouncing the name of just one social media site correctly, she is not offended by the joke. Sundari is not gloomy after being told that she can only pronounce one name correctly. Rather, she is happy that she at least pronounced that one correctly.

Her granddaughter, Nivedita, is a cricketer. But her boyfriend gives her an ultimatum to choose between him or cricket. His reason is that his family would never accept a woman playing cricket as his wife. When Nivedita comes to his house for the first time, he wants her to help his mother by giving the beverages to the guests. He takes the tray full of glasses of water and hands it over from his mother to Nivedita. She gives a quick look of discontent but agrees to do so. For him, she is the one who has to now take care of all the household chores.

Nivedita's mother and Sundari’s daughter-in-law is Kaveri. She feels she has been looked down upon not just by the men in her life but also by the other two women. Her whole life revolves around her family. When the trip is planned, Kaveri is the one most reluctant. Her daughter wants to get over her breakup, and her mother-in-law wants to get away from the confinements of home. But Kaveri is happy where she is. But throughout the course of the trip, as it turns out, she was the one who wanted it the most. Kaveri is the most complicated role among the three, but Madhoo’s performance is the weakest. The actress has a very likable presence but goes overboard with her expressions.

What works and what doesn’t

There are certain moments in the series that work really well. For Nivedita, Friends is the American sitcom, but for Kaveri, it is the Vijay-Suriya starrer 2001 film. The conversation between the mother and daughter regarding this topic is sure to put a smile on your face. Similarly, two moments, one between a father and son and another between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law, work really well. The series has many wonderful moments but fails to deliver when looked at as a whole.

Also, there is a cameo that takes one by surprise. A character from another popular series on Amazon Prime makes their entry into this one. It was certainly a shocking moment, or maybe not, as this is the season for creating film universes. Is it the beginning of an Amazon Prime Universe? We have got to find out. But the way that character has been blended into the plot of Sweet Kaaram Coffee is simply superb. It is not a cameo for cameo’s sake. On the other hand, it serves a purpose.

The flashback sequences of both Nivedita and Kaveri are weakly written, especially the latter's. It does not feel as effective as Lakshmi's. Created by Reshma Ghatala and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman, the series inadvertently glorifies marriage and motherhood.

