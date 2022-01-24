Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to Sarileru Neekevvaru: 5 movies to keep your patriotic josh high on Republic Day

Our actors are known for conveying a lot of emotions through their characters on celluloid. Every heart swells with pride when they play a real-life hero or a character that brings a sense of belonging. It evokes a feeling of patriotism. Well, January 26 marks the 73rd Republic Day of India, and with just 2 days to go, here's a list of 5 patriotic films which will keep your patriotic josh high. From Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, check out the list of must-watch South films on Republic Day 2022.

1. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy:

Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, inspired by the life of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is a perfect blend of patriotism and epic battle sequences. Chiranjeevi's performance as India's first freedom fighter will surely give you goosebumps. Sye Raa also stars Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijay Sethupathi.

2. Indian:

Kamal Haasan had left the audience spellbound with his patriotic role. The film focuses on an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante bent on rooting out corruption. The highlight of the film is an effective make-over of Kamal Haasan.

3. Sarileru Neekevvaru:

In Sarileru Neekevvaru, superstar Mahesh Babu wears patriotism on his sleeves. The actor plays the role of an Army officer, Major Ajay Krishna. The story of the film revolves around a tough officer all set to fight terrorism and make a corruption-free country.

4. Thuppakki:

Thuppakki starring Thalapathy Vijay is one of the well-plotted action-thrillers. Did you know this film was remade in Hindi titled Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. It featured Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

5. Jai Hindi:

Kannada film Jai Hind starring Sandesh Pujar revolves around the life of General Bharath of the Indian army. The film was released in 2012 and is helmed by director Venugopal.

Which are the other South movies that you are planning to watch on Republic Day? Let us know in the comment section below.