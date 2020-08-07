  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sye Raa writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife passes away; Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh offer condolences

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife Paruchuri Vijayalakshmi passed away today morning. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati are among a few Tollywood celebrities who have offered condolences to the family.
2462 reads Mumbai
Sye Raa writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife passes away; Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh offer condolencesSye Raa writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife passes away; Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh offer condolences
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sye Raa writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife Paruchuri Vijayalakshmi passed away today morning, August 7. According to reports, Vijayalakshmi suffered a heart stroke due to which she breathed her last at her Hyderabad residence. She was 74. Reportedly, she was not keeping well since the last few days. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati among a few Tollywood celebrities have offered condolences to the family through a phone call. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Sye Raa will also be attending the final rites to be held today. However, it is yet not confirmed. 

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao and his brother Paruchuri Gopala Krishna are collectively referred to as the Paruchuri brothers. The brothers are known for ruling the industry as star writers for over three decades. They have penned scripts, songs and dialogues for over 350 films. Drushyam, Khaidi No. 150, Rudrama Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy are among a very few films to name that they have worked for. 

Our deepest condolences to the family.

Also Read: HipHop Adhi’s Naan Oru Alien: Makers RELEASE first single from the album Net Ah Thorandha 

Credits :Indiaglitz

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement