Sye Raa writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife passes away; Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh offer condolences

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife Paruchuri Vijayalakshmi passed away today morning. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati are among a few Tollywood celebrities who have offered condolences to the family.

Sye Raa writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife Paruchuri Vijayalakshmi passed away today morning, August 7. According to reports, Vijayalakshmi suffered a heart stroke due to which she breathed her last at her Hyderabad residence. She was 74. Reportedly, she was not keeping well since the last few days. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati among a few Tollywood celebrities have offered condolences to the family through a phone call. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Sye Raa will also be attending the final rites to be held today. However, it is yet not confirmed.

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao and his brother Paruchuri Gopala Krishna are collectively referred to as the Paruchuri brothers. The brothers are known for ruling the industry as star writers for over three decades. They have penned scripts, songs and dialogues for over 350 films. Drushyam, Khaidi No. 150, Rudrama Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy are among a very few films to name that they have worked for.

Our deepest condolences to the family.

Credits :Indiaglitz

