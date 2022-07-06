Amidst T Rajendar's recovery in US, son Silambarasan TR shares a childhood PHOTO with him

Silambarasan TR recently visited the US for the advanced medical treatment of his father T Rajendar relating to his stomach illness. Now, the newest reports suggest that T Rajendar has completely recovered from the health issue, and will take a month's rest before returning to the country.

In the meantime, the actor has also dropped an old photograph with his dad on Instagram, where these two can be seen posing together in similar hairstyles. The Maanaadu star can be seen flaunting his dazzling smile in this throwback picture.

Check out the post below:

On June 15 this year, actor and filmmaker T Rajender flew to the US with his family. Meanwhile, Simbu travelled to the country two days prior to them, to make all the medical arrangements. As he left for the US, the veteran actor interacted with the media. He was quoted saying, "I am going to America for high treatment only for my son Silambarasan. My son is a great man in films and a good man in life." He added that he is proud that he has a son, who is not only a talented actor but also has so much love for his parents.

Meanwhile, a few days back, a still of Simbu posing with his father and mother in America surfaced on social media and instantly went viral.

Up next, Simbu will play the protagonist in the highly-anticipated movie titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The one-of-a-kind teaser introduces us to all the technical crew from the film. The lead is featured sitting on the top floor with an injured hand.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is all set to come to cinema halls on 15th September this year. Initially, it was reported that the project is slated to hit the theatres by the third week of August 2022, but got delayed. This is the third time, the actor has joined hands with director Gautham Menon and Oscar-winner musician A R Rahman.