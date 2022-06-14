T. Rajendar gets emotional as he leaves India for medical treatment: I'm going abroad only for my son Simbu

Noted actor and director T. Rajendar has left for US for an advance medical treatment of his stomach-related illness. The Elatchiya DMK President addressed the media before boarding the flight. He got emotional as he spoke to the paparazzi and said with teary eyes, "I am going to America for high treatment only for my son Silambarasan. My son is a great man in films and a good man in life."

He further added that Silambarasan has been stationed in the US for many days now and has been making the necessary arrangements for the treatment. The filmmaker said that the actor even had to postpone the audio launch of his upcoming drama, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, and also, the shooting of his action drama, Pathu Thala to take care of his father. T. Rajendar added that he is proud that he has a son, who is not only a talented actor but also has so much love for his parents.

He even thanked Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin and Kamal Haasan for visiting him at the hospital in Chennai, where he was undergoing treatment up till now. The legendary actor was quoted saying that he is optimistic that he will return to the country in the best of health.

Silambarasan's father and yesteryear star, T Rajendar fell unwell a couple of weeks ago, and post-diagnosis, the doctors suggested an intense treatment for him abroad. Adhering to their advice, T. Rajendar has decided to shift abroad for the time being.



Previously, T. Rajendar was expected to go to Singapore for his medical treatment, but now, he and his family have decided to go to the US. His son and renowned actor Silambarasan will accompany him there until the surgery. Meanwhile, the filmmaker will be back only after making a full recovery.

