T Rajendhar’s next film to have Namitha as the female lead? Find Out

If media reports are to be believed, T Rajendar will have Namitha as the female lead for his next film, which is set to go on floors soon.

It can be said that T Rajendhar is a multi-talented entertainer and he is an evergreen hero. Even at this time, he has a good fan base. The actor, who has given Indian cinema really good number of films, has handled multiple aspects of filmmaking in most of his films including acting, writing, directing, music composing, cinematography, production designing, editing, singing and production. STR, who is now a top star in the Kollywood industry, was groomed by T Rajendhar.

Now after 13 years, T Rajendhar is all set to start his directorial venture. He is reportedly gearing up to produce and direct a new film, which will be a romance story. Titled Idhuthaan Kadhal, it is being reported that the film will have Namitha as the female lead. According to India Glitz, T Rajendhar will play a musician and Namitha will be seen as a supermodel. The story is how they meet, fall in love and how they solve problems that arise in the relationship. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. It is expected that Simbu Cine Arts will produce the movie.

T Rajendhar’s last venture was Veerasamy, in which T Rajendhar played the lead role. The film also had Sheila and Mumtaz and it was released in the year 2007. Namitha on the other hand, took part in the first season of Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss.

