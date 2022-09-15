T Rajendran on the release of his son Simbu's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: The film has huge expectations
T Rajendran was unable to control his emotions as his son Silambasaran TR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released in the theatres today.
Silambasaran TR's highly-awaited action drama Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has arrived in the cinema halls today. On the opening day of the flick, his father and veteran actor T Rajendran was not able to contain his excitement and got emotional while addressing the fans and media recently. He was reportedly quoted saying that the film has a huge expectation because of the promising combination of Simbu, director Gautham Vasudev Menon and music composer AR Rahman.
For the unversed, these two have earlier created magic at the box office with movies like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Enbathu Madamaiyada. T Rajendran further added that during his career Simbu has attempted several characters out of his comfort zone and that the Maanaadu star has worked extremely hard for this project. He also mentioned that his son has lost a massive amount of weight to play the lead in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.
According to reports, T Rajendran said that he has watched the interview in which Jeyamohan shared that the protagonist in the flick is going to be Muthu who is a 21-year-old boy, starving for food and would be thin. After this, he thought about whether his son Simbu would fit the part. However, filmmaker Gautham Menon was certain that Silambasaran TR will be able to pull off the role.
Now, coming to the cast, the project stars Siddhi Idnani as the female lead, along with Radhika Sarathkumar, and Neeraj Madhav in key roles, along with others. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is Simbu’s first film of 2022, after his 2021 blockbuster Maanaadu.
