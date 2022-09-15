T Rajendran on the release of his son Simbu's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: The film has huge expectations

Silambasaran TR's highly-awaited action drama Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has arrived in the cinema halls today. On the opening day of the flick, his father and veteran actor T Rajendran was not able to contain his excitement and got emotional while addressing the fans and media recently. He was reportedly quoted saying that the film has a huge expectation because of the promising combination of Simbu, director Gautham Vasudev Menon and music composer AR Rahman.

For the unversed, these two have earlier created magic at the box office with movies like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Enbathu Madamaiyada. T Rajendran further added that during his career Simbu has attempted several characters out of his comfort zone and that the Maanaadu star has worked extremely hard for this project. He also mentioned that his son has lost a massive amount of weight to play the lead in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.