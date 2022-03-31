Taanakkaran Trailer: Vikram Prabhu plays a rebel police trainee, up against the big bad boys

Vikram Prabhu will be seen as the protagonist in the upcoming cop thriller Taanakkaran. The project has been helmed by Tamizh, who is well-known for playing the role of an evil cop in Jai Bhim. Now, Karthi has unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the flick. Sharing the preview, the star tweeted, "Some stories wait to be told at a particular time. This one seems like that. Feeling very happy to share the trailer of #Taanakkaran."

This clip shows Vikram Prabhu as one of the Police trainees, who are being trained at a Police training academy. As per the trailer, these trainees go through some rigorous practice sessions and end up exploited at the hand of their seniors. Unsettled by this, Vikram Prabhu raises his voice against these atrocities and all the malpractices happening at the academy. What happens next makes for the storyline of Taanakkaran. This story is said to be based on a few true incidents.

Check out the trailer below:

The upcoming project has been financed by SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, P Gobinath, and Thanga Prabaharan under the banner of Potential Studios. The film's cast also includes Anjali Nair, Lal, MS Bhaskar, and Madhusudhan Rao in supporting roles.

Now, if we talk about the technical crew, the Cinematography has been handled by Madhesh Manickam and editing has been taken care of by Philomin Raj. Ghibran has rendered the tunes for this police drama.

As per the makers, the film's core attraction will be its realistic action sequences which have been choreographed by Stunner Sam.

