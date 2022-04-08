Taanakkaran Twitter Review: Audiences hail Vikram Prabhu's honest & hard-hitting cop drama

Vikram Prabhu's Tamil film Taanakkaran, directed by Thamizh, hit the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar today. The film is receiving good responses from the audiences and called a perfect comeback movie for the actor. Many netizens have taken to Twitter to share their views after watching the film. Starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, the film is said to be based on real-life events that took place in Tamil Nadu in 1997.

Audiences are hailing the storyline, which is said to be hard-hitting, honest and eye-opener. Screenplay and strong performances made the netizens feel it is one of the best cop dramas that should not be missed. Vikram Prabhu delivers a top-class performance and owns the film, opposite a menacing antagonist. Overall, Taanakkaran is an unapologetic take on the vicious practices and brutalities happening in Police training.

Check out Taanakkaran Twitter review here:

Taanakkaran is produced by SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, P Gopinath and Thanga Prabaharan K under the banner Potential Studios. Notably, the makers of films have earlier produced films like Maya and Monster. Taanakkaran, also featuring Anjali Nair, Lal, Bose Venkat, Madhusudhan Rao and MS Bhaskar, has music composed by Ghibran while the editing and photography departments are handled by Gopal Balaji and Madhesh Manickam respectively.

Also Read: Arun Vijay’s family entertainer Oh My Dog to get an OTT release on 21 April