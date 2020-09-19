Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming Kollywood flick titled Annabelle Subramaniyam?

Apparently, the film will have stories from two different periods of time and the lead actors Tapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in both the time periods.

Apart from a bunch of films in his pipeline including Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the male lead in Deepak Sundarajan’s yet to be titled project. While we all know that the film has as the leading lady, Radhikaa Sarathukmar and Panchu Arunachalam will be seen in key supporting roles. Some reports suggest that Yogi Babu will also be seen in the film. The film’s title is yet to be announced.

A new report has now come up claiming that the film will be titled Annabelle Subramaniyam. However, we have to wait for the makers to announce it officially to know for sure. Meanwhile, some reports suggested that both the lead actors will be playing dual roles in the film. According to The Times Of India, both of them will be playing in both the present and in the period portions. In the BTS photos that surfaced online, Vijay Sethupathi was seen dressed up as a king, while Radikaa Sarathkumar was seen sitting on what looked like a throne.

For the unversed, Deepak is making his directorial debut with the film. Son of popular director and actor Sundarajan, he has worked as an associate to AL Vijay in the film Thalaivi. The film is produced by Jana Gana Mana’s makers Fashion Studios. After the government granted permission to start shooting, the makers started the shooting earlier this month in Jaipur.

