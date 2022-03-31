Taapsee Pannu on doing Mishan Impossible: I know I'll be proud of it whenever I look at my filmography.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming Telugu film Mishan Impossible will feature the actress in a rather small role. However, that doesn't bother her as the actress views it as a payback to the Telugu film industry where she first started her career. As the film nears release, Taapsee took to social media to pen a heartfelt note about why she felt so strongly for Mishan Impossible.

Sharing pictures from a recent press event for the film in Hyderabad, Taapsee wrote, "There r some films that one does as a good career move, There r certain films one does which are good for the craft And then there r certain films one does because of gratitude that today you have the power to pick, choose and payback. #MishanImpossible definitely falls in the latter category."

At the press event, Taapsee shared stage with Chiranjeevi Garu who was the chief guest. She further added that it's one such film she will be proud to look back on. "Power that comes with success can make you highly addictive and greedy for more but seldom you realise the potential of the responsibility that comes with that power. Time and again I get these beautiful opportunities to associate myself with the so called “small” films which ironically have BIG heart, films you know many will fail to understand why you chose them unless you watch them. Adding a film I know I will be proud of whenever I look at my filmography. Telugu prekshakloki , 1st April nunchi theatrelo kaluddham," wrote Taapsee.

Directed by Swaroop RSJ, Mishan Impossible is set to hit theatres on 1 April.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu's Telugu movie Mishan Impossible to release in theatres on April 1