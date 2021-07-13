Taapsee Pannu looks fit & fab in casual attire as she is spotted at the gym in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently in Hyderabad busy shooting for her next Telugu film Mishan Impossible, was spotted post workout session at the gym.

is one of the popular actresses of South and Bollywood. She made her debut with Telugu film Jhummandi Nadam in 2010 and rose to fame with Prabhas’ Mr Perfect. The actress is now considered as one of the talented actresses in Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood. Industries. Taapsee is all set to make her comeback in Telugu with the movie Mishan Impossible, for which she is currently shooting in Hyderabad.

As Taapsee is currently residing in Hyderabad, busy shooting for Mishan Impossible, she was spotted at the gym. This morning, Taapasee was spotted at a gym in Hyderabad by paparazzi. The actress can be seen leaving as she finished her workout session. Clad in gym shorts, black tank top and headband, Taapsee looks fit and fab post workout session. The actress can be seen leaving as she gets into her car. Take a look at the photos:

Mishan Impossible is directed by Swaroop RSJ who directed the super hit flick Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019.) Last week, the Pink actress was welcomed onboard with a BTS photo, where she was in a de-glamorous avatar. Music is by Mark. K. Robin. Mishan Impossible is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainments banner.

Also Read: Fans of Vijay trend #WeSupportThalapathyVijay as he was issued court notice for ​tax exemption on Rolls Royce

Apart from this, Taapsee Pannu is currently basking in the blockbuster success of her recent Bollywood movie titled Haseena Dillruba, which was released on the OTT platform, Netflix. The film is receiving a good response from the audience and critics alike.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×