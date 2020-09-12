Taapsee Pannu’s next with Deepak Sundarajan: Vijay Sethupathi to join Jaipur sets?

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, the film is directed by Deepak Sundarajan, who is making his directorial debut with the film.

A while ago, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi is joining hands with Deepak Sundarajan for his next film, and it will have as the lead actor. Photos of Taapsee and Radikaa Sarathkumar were shared by the latter on her social media space from the sets of the film in Jaipur. Now, media reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi is all set to join the sets of the film in Jaipur soon. However, there has been no official confirmation the same.

It was also reported sometimes back that Yogi Babu has also been roped into the film to play a key role. For the unversed, Deepak is making his directorial debut with the film. Son of popular director and actor Sundarajan, he has worked as an associate to AL Vijay in the film Thalaivi. Media reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film. According to our sources, Taapsee Pannu will be seen as the leading lady and her role will be the main character.

The film is produced by Jana Gana Mana’s makers Fashion Studios. After the government granted permission to start shooting, the makers started the shooting earlier this month in Jaipur, and they have planned to complete it in one go due to the Coronavirus situation. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will have Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

