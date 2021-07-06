Taapsee Pannu to star in Swaroop RSJ's Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible'; Makers welcome her onboard with poster

Taapsee Pannu is all set to return to Tollywood after a long with director Swaroop RSJ’s movie “Mishan Impossible”, where she will play the role of leading lady.

The upcoming Telugu film “Mishan Impossible”, helmed by talented director Swaroop RSJ, will mark the return of to Telugu Film Industry. The actress made her debut in Telugu with “Jhummandi Naadam” and went on to gain recognition with movies like “Mr Perfect”, “Veera”, “Shadow” and others. Now after a long gap, Taapsee is all set to return to Tollywood as the leading lady in “Mishan Impossible”. The makers of the film took to social media and announced this news with a poster featuring Taapsee in a de-glamorous avatar.

The popular production house, Matinee Entertainment, which is known for its distinct commercial successes like “Kshanam”, “Ghazi” and “Gaganam'', is bankrolling this project. There is a lot of anticipation about this film as the director’s first film “Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya” entertained the Telugu audience to its peak. In December, the first look was released and it showed three kids in costumes of Indian deities Siva, Krishna and Hanuman holding pistols. The team of “Mishan Impossible” is currently shooting for the film. The lead actor and other details about the film will be announced soon.

Also Read: Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha Daggubati makes it to THIS list with Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Meanwhile, Taapsee was last seen in the Telugu movie “Game Over”, which was directed by Ashwin Saravanan and was released in 2019. The actress is currently basking in the blockbuster success of her recent Bollywood movie titled “Haseena Dillruba”, which released on the OTT platform, Netflix. The film is receiving a good response from the audience and critics alike

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×