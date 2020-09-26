Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi and Radikaa Sarathkumar pay tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam in Jaipur

With full government honour, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s mortal remains were buried on Saturday. Legendary composer Ilayaraja composed a tribute music to SPB which was played during the funeral.

We all know by now that Vijay Sethupathi, and Radikaa Sarathkumar are in Jaipur currently as the shooting of their upcoming film started earlier this month. Radikaa Sarathkumar took to her social media space and shared a photo, where the cast and crew can be seen paying tribute to the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. When the news of SPB’s demise came up, Radikaa offered condolence to the singer’s family on her Twitter space. She also recalled several moments with the singer, by sharing photos and videos.

She wrote, “Sad and a heartbreaking day #SPBalasubrahmanyam . Lived his life beautifully, contributing to society his passion and music. His voice will live on forever. May he rest in peace”. The singer passed away on Friday after being treated in hospital for more than 50 days. His condition turned extremely critical on Thursday, according to statement released by his hospital authorities. With full government honour, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s mortal remains were buried on Saturday. Legendary composer Ilayaraja composed a tribute music to SPB which was played during the funeral.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to a Chennai based private hospital on August 4th after he tested positive for COVID 19. Yesterday, after the hospital authorities announced that SPB was in an extremely critical condition, Barathiraja and Kamal Haasan paid visit to the singer in the hospital. Popular playback singer Mano, Barathiraja and Kollywood actor Vijay paid their last respect to the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam before he was laid to rest at his Tamaraipakkam farmhouse.

