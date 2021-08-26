Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi's Annabelle Sethupathi gets a release date; Here's where you can watch it

and Vijay Sethupathi's multilingual feature film titled Annabelle Sethupathy is releasing on September 17. The film finally gets a direct OTT release on Disney+Hotstar. Written and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, Annabelle Sethupathi will see Taapsee Pannu sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time.

Sharing the news about the film's official release date, Taapsee wrote, "Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17." Touted to be a horror-comedy, the lead actors will reportedly be seen in dual roles. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, Annabelle Sethupathy is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram.

Check out Taapsee's post below:

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi recently wrapped up the shoot of Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara.

He also has Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and will be seen playing never before role in the film. Besides these, Vijay Sethupathi has Tughlaq Durbar, a political thriller directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan.

Tughlaq Durbar is a Lalit Kumar production, which will reportedly have a direct release on television, followed by an OTT release.

Makkal Selvan is also busy with the shooting of his Hindi projects besides shooting for MasterChef Tamil.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi releases the music video 'Kaami Kaami' of his film Tughlaq Durbar